LG launches Prada II

As was rumoured, LG and Prada have announced that the second designer handset from the team-up will be launched before the end of the year.

Apparently "almost identical" to the original, the new telephone has "a hidden secret": a sliding QWERTY keyboard.

The keyboard gets a metallic feel, with the claim that the "silver keyboard along with the additional on-screen, call and hang-up buttons gives fresh tactility to the original minimal concept".

Other features include 3G, video calling, 7.2Mbps HSDPA, full HTML browser, 5-megapixel camera with Schneider-Kreuznach certified lens, and Wi-Fi accessibility.

The new Prada mobile will be available with a starting price of 600 euros in Italy, UK, France, Germany, Spain and Netherlands in the 4Q of 2008.