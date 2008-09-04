LG announces KC910

LG has announced it is to launch the LG-KC910, apparently the only 8-megapixel multimedia phone with a full touchscreen interface.

Described as the successor to the Viewty, the LG-KC910 boasts "top-of-the-range" camera capabilities and multimedia bits and bobs combined with a 3-inch touchscreen.

LG says the 3G HSDPA LG-KC910 will be the slimmest 8-megapixel handset on the market at 13.95mm when released.

On the imaging side, as well as the impressive megapixel count, there are Schneider-Kreuznach certified optics, a xenon flash, ISO sensitivity up to 1600, image stabilisation, auto-focus, manual focus, Face Tracking, Smile Shot, blink detection, creative shot modes - and - thanks to the AGPS, geotagging.

The LG-KC910 is the first handset for the global market to include Dolby Mobile and it can record video from 5fps up to 120fps, so in both fast and slow motion. The phone also plays DivX and Xvid movies straight out of the box, without the need for encoding.

The phone's touchscreen interface is customisable, with widgets and shortcuts said to make the interface easy to use.

Other features mentioned include Wi-Fi connectivity and "Jogging Buddy" that uses the phone's GPS to track workouts.

The KC910 will be available for purchase beginning in October and the company says it will release more info - including the device's "pet name" (suggestions in the comments box below) nearer the time.