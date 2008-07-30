LG licenses Dolby Mobile technology
LG Electronics and Dolby has announced that LG would be the first handset maker to incorporate Dolby Mobile into handsets bound for the global market. The companies signed an agreement that grants LG a license to embed Dolby Mobile Technology into its handsets.
Some of the Dolby Mobile features that LG plans to incorporate into its phones include Mobile Surround for use with headphones, Sound Space Expander for music playback, Natural Bass, High Frequency Enhancer, Graphic EQ, Sound Level Control and Mono-to-Stereo Converter, which improves the playback of user-generated content.
More of interest to the common man, LG has said that as this deal has been done, it "plans to begin launching high-end multimedia phones that incorporate Dolby Mobile technology from the fourth quarter of this calendar year".
