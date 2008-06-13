  1. Home
LG VX8610 boasts built-in Bluetooth headset

LG has unveiled a new handset in the States that offers an interesting option for the more absent-minded among us with a built-in Bluetooth headset.

The headset slots onto the back of the phone and, while docked, is kept permanently charged ready for action at the press of a spring-loaded mechanism.

The LG-VX8610 slider will launch in the US on the Verizon Wireless network and aside from the detachable device, offers a fairly average feature set that includes a 2-megapixel camera and a music player with SD card slot.

The only problems we can see with what looks like a nifty two-in-one solution is the replacement issue if you do lose the headset and how many ejections that mechanism will happily endure.

The LG Decoy will be available in America on 16 June with no other territory availability yet revealed.

