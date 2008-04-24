LG Secret in pictures

LG has launched its third black series handset in the UK today and we were there to get a snap of the new phone in action.

The new model, called the LG Secret (KF750), will follow on from the company's Chocolate and Shine handsets. According to the company the new phone is "specifically developed to satisfy the refined tastes of trendsetters who desire a sophisticatedly designed, yet durable handset".

The LG Secret will be 11.8mm thick and come with HSDPA and Bluetooth connectivity, and feature a 5 megapixel camera.

LG has opted to use carbon fibre rather than metal for its casing and 2.4-inch tempered glass for the screen.

European launch next month, the LG Secret will be launched in Asia and South America, followed by the rest of the world.