LG hints at new "Black Label" handset
LG has sent out some teaser information to press about the imminent global launch of the third LG Black Label Series handset.
Previous handsets in the series include the LG Chocolate and LG Shine, and the company says the "design heritage" of the LG Black Label Series will continue on to the third handset that will offer "smart technology with the latest and sophisticated features including the slimmest 5-megapixel camera".
The mobile phone will carry the concept of "Style that Lasts" that will be reflected in the "timeless and elegant design of the phone enhanced by stylish materials such as carbon fibre and tempered glass".
LG says the phone will be unveiled on 24 April starting with Europe and on to the rest of the world, and that the product name of the third LG Black Label Series model will be revealed at the official launch...
