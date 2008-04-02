LG presents 18K. gold Iron Man mobile

What better endorsement for a mobile can you get than a super hero clasping it in his gloved hand?



The Iron Man movie, starring Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow, comes to screens worldwide from the beginning of May, and avid phone fans will be able to sit in their seats, munching popcorn and spot LG phone models.



Tony Stark, the billionaire industrialist, who has a double identity (hint hint!) is rumoured to use the VX9400 TV phone to tell his leading lady all about the baddies he's dealt with that day.



But fans will be in with a chance of winning their very own LG fit for a fighter - an 18K. Gold Iron Man phone.



The shiny (and very expensive) one-off version of the LG Shine handset is currently on show at CTIA 2008 guarded by the Iron Man himself.



Ok, so it's just his gold-titanium alloy suit - but standing a sturdy 6 feet 4 inches tall - it was enough for journos to stare in awe at.



On 15 April, LG will launch a website called Insidethesuit, where you can not only enter the draw for one of the phones, but also get access to exclusive content from the film, and behind-the-scenes footage of the making of Iron Man’s suit.



Unfortunately the suit doesn't come with the phone but you can always really, really tense your pecks when you pick up a call.