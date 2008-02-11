  1. Home
LG announces KF600 in Europe

LG has announced the European introduction of the LG KF600 that features the "unique" InteractPad.

Launched as the LG Venus in the States, the phone offers virtual buttons that change depending on what function of the phone is being used.

This virtual interface, the InteractPad, located just below the phone's main screen, replaces physical navigation keys with context-specific virtual keys that change to fit the task at hand.

The virtual menu keys show the exact keys a user needs to complete the task at hand.

More flexible than standard hardware keys, LG says the virtual keys are also larger and better spaced than physical keys, improving accuracy.

The InteractPad is equipped with "multi-sensorial feedback" that provides users with audio, visual and tactile cues.

So, when a virtual button is pressed it becomes larger and the phone vibrates just slightly and makes a clicking sound.

The LG KF600's features include a selection of dynamic graphic interface themes, a 3-megapixel camera, MP3 player, video recording, FM radio and Bluetooth.

Availability and pricing to be confirmed.

