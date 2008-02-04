LG announces KF510 touch slider

LG has announced the release of the KF510 a stylish, slimline slider that is to launch soon.

At 10.9 mm thick, the LG-KF510 is slim for a slider, but, according to the company, has strength - created by its metal frame and tempered glass.

Design-wise, at the centre of its looks are metal gradation paint schemes available in "Stardust Dark Gray" or "Sunset Red".

What's described as a tactile and visually interactive user interface includes "captivating" animation developed based on LG's touch technology.

Multimedia bits come in via an MP3 player and a multi-function camera with 3-megapixels.

The LG-KF510 will be available worldwide, with an initial launch in March 2008 starting from major global markets.

The new handset is going to be on display at the 3GSM Mobile World Congress 2008 event in Barcelona, Spain next week - Pocket-lint will aim to bring you more info from the show floor.