LG Voyager announced for Verizon in the States

The LG Voyager, exclusive to Verizon, has been unveiled in the States.

It's inevitably being pitched as an iPhone rival which, from the very similar way LG have laid out the icons on the home screen, not to mention their almost identical design, must have been a conscious decision from LG.

This new handset offers a large touchscreen in a "lateral clamshell" design complete with a full QWERTY keyboard and a second screen inside.

Featuring a 2-megapixel camera and extensive multimedia, web browsing and email capabilities it looks like an attractive handset for Verizon to offer for the "holidays".

Although full spec has not yet been revealed as the phone just been shown as part of a preview, we do know the touchscreen offers force feedback, there's built-in stereo speakers, expandable microSD memory slot up to 8GB and it runs on Verizon Wireless' "high-speed wireless broadband network".

No exact dates or pricing have been announced for this handset yet, and there's nothing so far on a launch outside the States either.