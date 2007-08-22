  LG makes statement about KU990 "Viewty" mobile phone

We brought you news of this new high-end mobile phone from LG earlier in the week, but the company has now officially acknowledge the phone and made a statement.

Saying that the 5-megapixel touchscreen handset is due to "redefine the camera phone standard", LG has said it will officially launch the KU990 "Viewty" at this year's IFA event.

The LG Viewty, described as "the first feature-oriented handset" claims to combines functionality with style.

Boasting a 5.1-megapixel camera, manual focus and image stabiliser features, the phone promises to take high-quality photographs and - with no more info revealed at this stage - offers "endless possibilities to allow users to enhance their images through the extensive editing features".

This handset will introduces the world's first 120 fps video recording feature in a mobile camera phone. A single-click connection to YouTube allows users to share their film moments quickly and easily.

Dr. Skott Ahn, CEO of LG Mobile says: "This is a very exciting time for us. The LG Black Label Series and our collaboration with PRADA have cemented our position as an innovator in design and style".

"With the launch of the new LG Viewty we are now also proving our commitment to technical enhancement and look forward to taking the feature phone category by storm."

The LG Viewty will be available for purchase on contract with multiple operators in the UK later this year (3 is one confirmed for sure) and will be "revealed" during IFA 2007.

Pocket-lint will be attending IFA and will bring you all the info, and hopefully some in-the-flesh pics as well, from the show floor.