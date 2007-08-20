  1. Home
Coming soon: LG U990 a 5-megapixel touchscreen camera phone

LG has shown off the U990 - a high-end handset that it hopes will emulate the success of the recent flashy phones from the company.

The U990 will boast a 5-megapixel camera and is 3G-enabled, with HSDPA high-speed download technology, soon to be available on the 3 network in the UK.

With definite design cues from the Prada and the Shine, this is going to be launching on 3 in October but no pricing has yet been revealed.

The screen is a touch-sensitive 3-inch display, with a 240 x 400 resolution, and is capable of displaying 262,144 colours.

Unusually, the U990 camera has a manually controlled digital zoom that is adjusted via a dial around the lens itself.

This dial will apparently double-up as a form of jog-dial, allowing users to scroll through the camera's other functions too.

The U990 will come equipped with 170MB of memory for those big 5MP pics, and there's also a Micro SD card slot to provide users with some additional storage capacity.

We'll bring you more info soon...

