LG launches new Chocolate phone in States
LG has launched an updated version of its Chocolate handset, the VX8550 in the States.
The original Chocolate cut quite a stylish dash when it was released back in May last year and this new version is even slimmer and sleeker.
Available in Black, Black Cherry (which we assume in the hue in the picture shown on the right) and Blue Mint (no, we haven't a clue what that might be either) the new phone will be available on the Verizon network.
Features to note are the vibrating touch keypad, and the new scrolly navigation wheel and trace navigation light, which we assume might light up as your finger moves round it.
It also boasts music playing abilities with speaker, 1.3MP camera, and a microSD card slot, but we'll spare you the really tedious spec details, at least until we get a UK launch...
