LG and YouTube sign agreement to team up on mobiles

  LG and YouTube sign agreement to team up on mobiles
LG Electronics has signed an agreement with YouTube, the world's biggest video sharing website, to develop a mobile phone that will be optimised for YouTube.

LG said the upcoming YouTube-enabled handsets will feature a brand new LG user interface for easily accessing and uploading video content.

An LG statement said that "LG Electronics will unveil a mobile handset that fully supports the YouTube service for the first time in Europe in the second half of this year".

This means that the new LG handsets will be a one-stop-shop for YouTubing as users will be able to film, upload and view videos on YouTube using their mobile phone just as they would be able to from their home computer.

This should beat Apple's YouTube enabled iPhone to the European market.

YouTube is owned by Google, LG recently announced a Google phone for Europe (pictured).

