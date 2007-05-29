  LG takes the Shine 3G

LG Mobile is going to introduce a 3G version of their popular Shine slider starting from Singapore and Australia in early May, followed by other Asian countries and then Europe.

The new phone, that doesn’t appear to have gained dimensions as a result of its 3G-ification, will offer mobile users an opportunity to combine the stylish appearance of the Shine with the va-va-voom of HSPDA technology.

This handset will offer 512MB user memory, a 2 megapixel auto-focus flash camera and a VGA camera for video calls.

The HSPDA-enabled phone will have a high-speed, 3.6Mbps transfer speed, boasting a download rate of a 3MB MP3 song in just 7 seconds, which should please Neneh Cherry fans.

The decision to take the metal-bodied handset 3G can be explained by Dr Skott Ahn, CEO of LG's mobile arm: “The year 2007 is a very critical period to take leadership in the next generation mobile phone market while 3G subscribers have increased twice over the past year.

We expect to become a leader in the 3G market through the premium brand image of LG Shine 3G Phone, already recognized as one of the most sought-after phones of the year due to its stylish design and innovative technology of LG Mobile.”