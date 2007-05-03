  1. Home
LG to launch TV mobile phones

LG are set to launch three television mobile phones making an aggressive move into the market.

The SB630/KB6300/LB6300 Television Phones by the LG group, offer support for DMB-T standard for reception of wireless digital television transmissions.

The LG phones feature a 262k colour display, unfortunately it doesn't have a fantastic camera at 1.3 megapixel, although at least it will capture photographs and video shots.

To assist with the TV viewing the phones have a 30 MB of memory storage, and have a 3D surround sound system that gives a special effect to your televised transmissions.

An additional feature that makes the phone intriguing is its recorder – you can record up to an hour of television shows.

LG has made its battery last three hours of television viewing, so sure it will keep you occupied.

