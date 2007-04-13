  1. Home
LG Shines again with Bar phone

  LG Shines again with Bar phone
LG went over the ocean to Russia to introduce its new Shine phone. Much like the Shine slider phone, the new design keeps the model simple.

The KE770 comes as a 9.9mm thick handset, slimmer than the regular Shine's 14mm waste. Otherwise the specs remain pretty much the same.

Expect it to pack in a 262k colour, 240 x 320 display, it comes with the 2 megapixel camera with auto-focus; it has its Bluetooth standard; and up to 50MB of user-accessible memory. Like the Shine it has a Micro SD slot for up to 2GB of add-in storage space.

LG hasn't said when the Shine Bar - as the non-slider is known - will make it to the rest of Europe and beyond.

Earlier in the week, LG said it was preparing a 3G version of the slider Shine, which was released in Europe in February. In LG's native South Korea, the phone family is already due to gain a clamshell version and a renewed incarnation of the slider, this time with a digital TV tuner.

We will keep you posted with UK availability and pricing.

