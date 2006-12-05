LG flourishes the U830 Chocolate slider

LG has finally brought the Chocolate folder phone to the UK. The U830 has a slightly better feature set that the original Chocolate slider, but is designed around the same look.

Although the U830 is a 3G phone, LG says that it can achieve HSDPA (3.5G) download speeds.

It has the same touch-sensitive controls within the folder, and comes with 185MB of on board memory.

For shooting images and video, the mobile is equipped with a 2MP camera, and plays audio tracks from a fully-features MP3/AAC music player. Stereo Bluetooth is also supported.

The mobile measures 14.8mm thick, and features a variety of options like POP3 email services for direct access to web-based email accounts.

The Chocolate folder is available exclusively through 3 at launch, and comes with a pair of stereo headphones, two batteries, and a USB lead as standard.

“With the original Chocolate phone selling more than four million units worldwide, demand for a 3G version was inevitable”, said John Barton, Sales and Marketing Director at LG Mobile UK.