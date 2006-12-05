  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. LG phone news

LG flourishes the U830 Chocolate slider

|
1/2  
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone

LG has finally brought the Chocolate folder phone to the UK. The U830 has a slightly better feature set that the original Chocolate slider, but is designed around the same look.

Although the U830 is a 3G phone, LG says that it can achieve HSDPA (3.5G) download speeds.

It has the same touch-sensitive controls within the folder, and comes with 185MB of on board memory.

For shooting images and video, the mobile is equipped with a 2MP camera, and plays audio tracks from a fully-features MP3/AAC music player. Stereo Bluetooth is also supported.

The mobile measures 14.8mm thick, and features a variety of options like POP3 email services for direct access to web-based email accounts.

The Chocolate folder is available exclusively through 3 at launch, and comes with a pair of stereo headphones, two batteries, and a USB lead as standard.

“With the original Chocolate phone selling more than four million units worldwide, demand for a 3G version was inevitable”, said John Barton, Sales and Marketing Director at LG Mobile UK.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments