LG to launch new mobile at DJ competition

LG is launching a new handset at the DMC DJ Championship Final in July that promises to "change the entire meaning of mobile DJ".

LG sponsors weekly update charts on the DJ competitions, and will be at the masthead of the DMC DJ Download website, which hosts regular remixing competitions for DJs and music makers.

The Finals will be held on July 6th at the Hammersmith Palais, where the audience will be able to try out the new handset.

LG isn't releasing any details of the phone until then, although industry pundits speculate that it could be something similar to the company's M4300, which features audio controls on the front of the phone as well as an equaliser on the external display, or its M6100 Music Phone.

We will keep you updated.