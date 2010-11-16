Win one of five LG Optimus 7 handsets

Pocket-lint has teamed up with LG to bring you the chance of winning one of five fantastic LG Optimus 7 handset - meaning you can join the Windows Phone 7 revolution in style.

The LG Optimus 7 gets all the great features of a Windows Phone 7 handset including 1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon QSD8650 processor, 16GB internal memory, 3G, Wi-Fi b/g/n and Bluetooth.

However the LG Optimus 7 gets the added bonus of DLNA connectivity. Called "Play To", it means you can share and play content on your phone with other compatible devices - allowing you to easily view all your videos, music and pics around the home.

A 5-megapixel autofocus camera also makes an appearance, featuring LG's Intelligent Shot, as well as LG’s Panorama shot - you'll also get ScanSearch, its AR viewer, as the Optimus 7 is the only device supporting AR functionality among the other Windows Phone 7 devices.

This excellent handset is topped off with GPS functionality and a very decent battery life with its 1500mAh battery, and as we've already reviewed the LG Optimus 7 you can see for yourself all that it has to offer.

