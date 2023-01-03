(Pocket-lint) - CES is almost upon us once more and that means the latest tech coming our way soon will be on show.

However, the world's largest consumer electronics trade show doesn't just play host to products you'll see on the shelves in the coming months, it also traditionally showcases the weird and wonderful in tech - concepts that might be adapted for public use somewhere down the line.

LG Display is often at the heart of this and, at the 2023 event, will once again demonstrate some of its futuristic prototypes, including an 8-inch smartphone screen that can fold backwards and forwards without issues.

This technically means you could have a foldable phone that you can fold either way. The display arm of LG even claims it can be folded more than 200,000 times without damage, so could be used in a number of different device scenarios.

In addition, it has announced a 17-inch foldable OLED for use in laptops. This, the company claims, would mean the device could be used as a tablet or even portable monitor. It is also "almost crease-free".

A 34-inch P-OLED display will also be unveiled during the show, which has been designed for automotive use. This stretches across the dash to give drivers a "clear view" of a car's dials and navigation systems. While a 12.8-inch control pad will debut too.

LG Display is working on a LTPS LCD-based head-up display as well, plus a glasses-free 3D display panel for in-car use. It even has eye-tracking tech.

We'll bring you more from CES 2023 this week as Pocket-lint hits the show floor.

