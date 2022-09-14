(Pocket-lint) - LG has been hard at work on its 6G data technologies and has now successfully tested its system over a distance of 320 meters outdoors.

The test took place on September 7 at Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute in Berlin and is a significant milestone in the development of 6G.

In August last year, LG demonstrated transmission of 6G THz data over 100 metres, so this latest test represents a big jump in range.

6G utilises ultra-wideband frequencies and has the potential to offer staggering speeds, but it has a relatively short range and experiences power loss from the transmission to reception.

To overcome these hurdles, LG and engineers from the institute co-developed a power amplifier to boost signal strength, as well as a low noise amplifier on the receiving end to improve signal quality.

"With the success of our latest demonstration, we are one step closer to realizing 6G speeds of 1 terabit (TB) per second in both indoor and outdoor urban areas," said Dr. Kim Byoung-hoon, CTO and executive vice president of LG Electronics,

"LG will continue to cooperate with research institutes and industry innovators to further solidify its leadership in 6G technology. We expect 6G to be a major driver of future business and new user experiences, and there is no place we’d rather be than at the forefront of its development."

If this has got you excited about the prospect of 6G, the bad news is that you've got a long wait ahead of you.

The discussions surrounding 6G network standardisation are expected to begin in 2025, with the commercialisation of the technology slated for 2029.

Writing by Luke Baker.