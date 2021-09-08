Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. LG phone news

LG says they've developed an even better foldable glass solution

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
LG LG says they've developed an even better foldable glass solution

- But it technically isn’t glass

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - LG today announced a new folding glass technology intended to be both better and cheaper than the competition, but technically speaking, it's not actually glass, instead rather it's the same type of plastic used for soda bottles, known scientifically as polyethylene terephthalate, aka PET for short.  

In what makes for a slightly better marketing name, LG has decided to call this new technology 'Real Folding Window', saying they plan on mass manufacturing the component for consumer use sometime in 2023. Whether that'll be used exclusively for LG devices or as an available part for other smartphone manufactures to order remains unknown, but it's likely LG hopes other companies jump onboard as to make the most of their R&D efforts. 

As per specifics, LG doesn't reveal any trade secrets, however, they do explain that the main idea around Real Folding Window tech is a thin piece of PET plastic covered on each side in a specialised coating that LG has developed which ultimately helps foldable displays have a less visible crease and maintain better long-term durability. "As hard as glass but folding areas that are as flexible as plastic", claims LG.

Foldable devices have recently hit the mainstream, and Samsung’s latest line of Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 smartphones have been lauded by critics as the first foldable smartphones that are actually worth purchasing over a traditional flagship model. 

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here
Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Samsung even decided to skip this years' Galaxy Note upgrade as to better focus on their Galaxy Z line, the company very openly revealed.   

Click here to check out Pocket-lint’s review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 8 September 2021.
Recommended for you
LG says they've developed an even better foldable glass solution
LG says they've developed an even better foldable glass solution By Alex Allegro ·
Apple's California streaming special event: How to watch and what to expect
Apple's California streaming special event: How to watch and what to expect By Britta O'Boyle ·
Apple confirms 14 September date for iPhone launch event
Apple confirms 14 September date for iPhone launch event By Chris Hall ·
  • Source: LG Chem Develops Foldable Display Material Using New Material Technologies - lgchem.com
  • Via: LG claims its ‘Real Folding Window’ beats folding glass, will ship in 2023 - theverge.com
Sections Phones