LG to shut its LG Pay service

LG made some significant waves earlier this year when it confirmed that it is shuttering its mobile phone business after failing to make the returns it would need to continue making new handsets.

It's perhaps less surprising that, in the wake of that decision, it's also quietly confirmed that LG Pay, its mobile payments platform, is on the way out as well, with its services shutting down by the end of 2021 according to a new notice on its website.

The service will be completely switched off by November 1st 2021, but the notice says it will be closing over the course of 2021, so it could be that certain bits of functionality go dark earlier than that final date.

This doesn't just mean that you won't be able to add new cards to your wallet and tweak your settings - when the service is discontinued you won't be able to make payments at all, so if you're a frequent user it might be worth your while to start making alternative plans.

Still, given the presence of Google Pay on Android, it shouldn't be too hard to set yourself up with a new payment system, once LG's has shuffled off this mortal coil.

Max Freeman-Mills