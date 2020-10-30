LG introduces ultra-cheap K92 5G phone in the US for $350

(Pocket-lint) - LG has quietly introduced a new K92 smartphone, which comes with support for sub-6 5G networks in the US through AT&T, Cricket, and US Cellular.

Keep in mind it does not support mmWave 5G like the more expensive 5G phones do. Still, this phone costs less than $400, making it one of the more affordable 5G handsets available. It features the Snapdragon 690 5G chipset (also seen in OnePlus’s new mid-ranger, the Nord N10 5G), a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen with a hole-punch, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and up to 2TB of storage space via microSD card.

As for the rear cameras, the LG K92 offers a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.78 aperture as well as a 5-megapixel ultra-wide with a 115-degree field of view, and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth and shooting macro. Finally, it has a pair of 3D Sound Engine stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Oh, and the Android-powered LG K92 packs a 4,000mAh battery.

The LG K92 5G smartphone goes on sale in the US on 6 November 2020 from AT&T. It’ll cost you $395 through the carrier. AT&T-owned Cricket will also sell the phone, for $40 less, or $359. And US Cellular will sell the K92 for about $350, as well, when it launches through there on 19 November 2020.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.