LG K Series expanded with K62, K52 and K42 phones

(Pocket-lint) - LG has announced three affordable K Series handsets that offer decent specs for their tier.
The LG K62 is a 6.6-inch HD+ device, with a 2.3GHz octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM.
It comes with 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot for expansion by up to a further 2TB.
Its rear camera has a quad-lens setup, with a 48-megapixel standard sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel depth, and 2-megapixel macro camera. Its front camera is housed in a top-centre punch-hole and offers 28-megapixels.
There is a 4,000mAh battery inside.
Going down the ladder a touch, the LG K52 is also a 6.6-inch device with HD+ display, and comes with similar rear camera spec, processor, RAM and battery size.
However, it drops internal storage to 64GB and the front punch-hole camera is 13-megapixel.
Lastely, the LG K42 has a slight dip in processor - 2.0GHz octa-core - and RAM - 3GB.
The display is the same as its stablemates, while internal storage is a similar 64GB to the K52. The battery is the same too.
The camera does drop in spec considerably though. You get a quad-camera on the rear again, but with the main sensor down to 13-megapixels.
The front-facing punch-hole camera is 8-megapixel.
All three phones with be available in Europe "next month" (October), and will then roll out across Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.
Prices are yet to be confirmed.