LG K Series expanded with K62, K52 and K42 phones

(Pocket-lint) - LG has announced three affordable K Series handsets that offer decent specs for their tier.

The LG K62 is a 6.6-inch HD+ device, with a 2.3GHz octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM.

It comes with 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot for expansion by up to a further 2TB.

Its rear camera has a quad-lens setup, with a 48-megapixel standard sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel depth, and 2-megapixel macro camera. Its front camera is housed in a top-centre punch-hole and offers 28-megapixels.

There is a 4,000mAh battery inside.

Going down the ladder a touch, the LG K52 is also a 6.6-inch device with HD+ display, and comes with similar rear camera spec, processor, RAM and battery size.

However, it drops internal storage to 64GB and the front punch-hole camera is 13-megapixel.

Lastely, the LG K42 has a slight dip in processor - 2.0GHz octa-core - and RAM - 3GB.

The display is the same as its stablemates, while internal storage is a similar 64GB to the K52. The battery is the same too.

The camera does drop in spec considerably though. You get a quad-camera on the rear again, but with the main sensor down to 13-megapixels.

The front-facing punch-hole camera is 8-megapixel.

All three phones with be available in Europe "next month" (October), and will then roll out across Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Prices are yet to be confirmed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.