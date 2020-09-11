How to watch the bizarre LG Wing launch livestream

(Pocket-lint) - LG is preparing to launch its first device under what it calls the Explorer Project, the LG Wing. With a rotating display, it's certainly going to turn heads too.

Luckily, it looks like you'll be able to watch the unveiling of this phone online.

The LG Wing will be revealed on 14 September 2020. The time ahs been confirmed as 11:00pm KST. Here are the global times so you know when to tune in:

San Francisco - 07:00 PDT

New York - 10:00 EDT

London - 15:00 BST

Berlin - 16:00 CEST

Mumbai - 19:30 IST

Sydney - 00:00 AEST 15 Sept

LG has confirmed that it will be hosting a livestream via the LG Mobile Global channel on YouTube. There's no sign of the video yet, but we'll be sure to embed it once it goes live.

The LG Wing is going to be something a little different. To address the demand for more screen space, LG has been teasing a design with the rotating display. The top display sits over another display, so that when deployed, you effectively have a T shaped device.

That's going to mean you can have a widescreen view at the top, while still having some device controls lower down. Exactly how you'll using that feature and what you'll do with it, we don't yet know.

It's said to have a 6.8-inch display on the top and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 with 5G.

It certainly looks like one of the more interesting phones launching in 2020.

Writing by Chris Hall.