(Pocket-lint) - Trickles of information about the radical LG Wing phone have been leaking out over the web piece by piece as we advance towards its official 14 September unveil. Now the most revealing video yet shows the rotating-screen phone in action - and it's awesome.

As you can see in the YouTube video below, the Wing's rotating screen mechanism is manually operated and the secondary screen beneath isn't as square in aspect as we had first thought - indeed, it looks like a fuller second screen behind the main panel.

We've never seen a device quite like it and love that LG is going to launch the device as part of its Explorer Project, which (in LG's words) "[is a] new mobile category aimed at discovering new ways to interact with mobile devices, focusing on the evolving and ever-changing needs of today’s consumers and challenging established user norms."

However, exciting as the prospect of the Wing appears, it's unlikely to make a full international launch. After all, LG confirmed in an official teaser video that we'll get to see the launch event on 14 September at 11:00 Korean Standard Time (that's very early morning for anyone in Europe, late at night the day before for the USA).

We sure hope we get to see the LG Wing on these shores as - whether or not it'll be a practical device - it looks like the most exciting phone that's due in 2020. And in a year full of so much going wrong everyone needs a bit of an uplift - in whatever form that comes.

