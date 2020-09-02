(Pocket-lint) - The LG Wing will be the standout phone of 2020 - if LG's teaser video for the device is anything to go by, which you can feast your eyes on below.

Under its "Discover the Unexplored" tag line we finally get to see the rotating-screen phone in action. Well, soft of. It's a digitisation, of course, but shows how the secondary screen beneath the main panel will rotate outward and create a cross-like dual-screen form. All praise the LG Wing.

We've seen dual-screen phones before, but nothing like this. There's no fold, no hinge to worry about. Only the potential of dirt and such like getting caught in the device and scratching the second screen - something we're keen to see how LG will negate.

And we needn't wait long: the teaser video reveals a 14 September date, at 11:00 KST (Korean Standard Time). That's 8 hours ahead of the UK, 7 hours ahead of Western Europe, so if you're keen then you'll need to be up very, very early in the morning. Our US friends could catch it before bedtime on the 13 September though. All of which goes to show LG's intent for the Wing: it's unlikely to be an international launch.

We've been collating all the information about the LG Wing in our main feature, which you can read here. It's one of the more exciting things to happen in 2020, so we'll be keeping all Wing related information up to date in that article.

Writing by Mike Lowe.