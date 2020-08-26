(Pocket-lint) - What at first appeared to be nothing more than a rumour is, indeed, real. The LG Wing - with its unusual twisty, turny dual-screen setup, has been revealed in an exclusive video over at Android Authority.

What you can see (below) is effectively the phone mounted in landscape, the main screen then rotated 90-degrees into portrait orientation. Yup, LG is exploring the idea of a hidden second screen in the LG Wing. Looks like a nifty way of having a dual screen navigatio and music setup for an in-car setup without such an entertainment system embedded.

It's a timely teaser, appearing shortly after the phone's specs leaked, more or less confirming the handset will be 5G capable, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, along with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The main screen is thought to be the same as the LG Velvet, at 6.8-inches; the smaller screen a near-to-square aspect ratio with unknown specification.

Given that it's now been seen in a real-world setting, the anticipated arrival of the LG Wing inside 2020 seems entirely plausible. We still doubt it will be an international launch, at least at first. Either way: the LG Wing looks kind of whacky, kind of wonderful, so we definitely want to use one to see whether this new approach to dual screen is more sensible than it first appears.

Writing by Mike Lowe.