(Pocket-lint) - LG's next 5G smartphone, codenamed Wing, is expected to feature two displays instead of one. But displays alone don't make a premium handset. The stuff packed inside a phone also matters, and many are hopeful this innovative phone has the internals to match.

Well, according to a recent Geekbench listing, shared by MySmartPrice, this dual-screen will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, complete with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. That's not exactly flagship-level, unfortunately. So, it looks like the phone's displays will indeed be the star of the show. Previous reports claimed the main display is the same as the LG Velvet.

Since the Velvet's 6.8-inch main display is rumoured, we can therefore assume it will be an OLED panel with a 1080 x 2460 resolution, just like the Velvet. It's the second display, revealed by rotating the main display through 90 degrees, that less is known. It'll likely be a 1:1 aspect ratio (square) and presumably will be of a similar quality to the main panel. But why would you want a second screen?

Maybe it would be useful to show a preview of the selfie camera when you're mid-game. Maybe it would be useful to display certain tools when in an editing app that's full screen. For more about the LG Wing, if that's what it is called in the end, see our rumour roundup guide.

It is supposed to be launch in the second half of 2020. Some expect it to cost over $1,000. MySmartPrice noted this is the first appearance of the LG Wing on benchmark site and that it should appear on certification websites "in the near future", indicating an imminent launch.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.