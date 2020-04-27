LG's not being too secretive about the upcoming LG Velvet, given the fact that it's put out a teaser trailer for it and acknowledged its existence, but it still wasn't quite ready to go into the phone's specs in detail.

That hasn't stopped the leaks, though, and the latest round from South Korean web portal Daum has gone from nought to 60, reeling off a bunch of camera details for the phone.

Needless to say that these aren't officially confirmed yet, but with LG set to unveil the phone properly in the immediate future, we'll know soon enough how accurate they are.

Some of the headline inclusions are bits of information about that triple camera unit - it will apparently feature a main sensor from Samsung, the 48MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM2, to be precise. That'll be added to by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor. The selfie camera on the phone's front, meanwhile, will be a 16MP effort.

As if that wasn't enough, though, users have also spotted the posting of apparent marketing materials on Meeco, that indicate even more information about the new handset. For one, it will seemingly sport a 4,300mAh battery, which is fairly chunky, and also support wireless charging.

The LG Velvet will apparently manage IP68 water resistance, too, which is always welcome and increasingly becoming expected from a flagship. Finally, it'll all be powered by a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765 chip (as we already knew), with 8GB of RAM to call on and 128GB of storage by default.

As we were already starting to suspect, these specs paint a picture of a phone that might take flagship status for LG, but won't be doing so in the market as a whole - its specs are entirely decent, but not bleeding edge. Of course, we'll be waiting to see how these tally with LG's official reveal when it comes on 7 May.