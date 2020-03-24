LG G9 ThinQ could launch as a sub-flagship handset

LG could be planning to move its G series into the mid-range, choosing to use the Snapdragon 765G rather than the flagship Snapdragon 865 hardware.

That would see a repositioning of the G series for LG and in some ways, that makes a lot of sense. LG has two flagship level handsets, the G series which has been the mainstay for many years and the V series.

The V series originally had limited release but was often the more powerful handset, which in recent times has seen wider availability. In 2020, LG was expected to launch the LG G9 at Mobile World Congress, but that was cancelled due to coronavirus. LG then announced the LG V60 ThinQ, but there was no sign of the LG G9.

In previous years, the G series was often the phone to be announced first, the V series often following in August (at IFA in Berlin). So 2020 has already seen a change in approach and moving the G series to a slightly lower tier may well be the reason for that change.

Moving the LG G9 ThinQ to the Snapdragon 765G should mean that LG can bring the price down to create a bigger gap between itself and Samsung and compete with some of the Chinese brands. Although the Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series hardware isn't flagship tier, the real world performance of this hardware has been really good in recent years.

For the average user, the advantage of affordability probably outweighs the need to have the very best hardware - while Snapdragon 765G also comes with integrated 5G, something that's likely to be on LG's list of requirements.

We've previously seen a design leak for the LG G9, suggesting a quad camera system on the rear, a waterdrop notch on the front display, likely with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

There's no word on when this phone might be launched or how much it will cost.