LG V60 ThinQ 5G flagship phone confirmed, coming in March

LG has taken the wraps off the flagship phone it would have launched at this year's MWC had the conference not been cancelled.

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G brings with it a new version of LG's dual-screen tech, letting you snap it into a second-screen case if you so desire for multitasking. Confirming its place as a flagship, the phone packs in Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset to lend it what's likely to be impressive speed based on other phones launched recently.

A 5,000mAh battery should result in solid battery life, powering a 6.8-inch OLED display. It is also well equipped for 5G use, as the phone's name suggests. On-board RAM is a modest (or normal, depending on how you look at it) 8GB.

That display is bigger than LG's more recent phones by nearly half an inch, and the same goes for the new second screen accessory - weight reductions in the screen's tech mean that it weighs the same as before, though.

The phone's design is typical of the market right now, all metal and glass, and it'll be available in blue or white.

If last year's LG G8 ThinQ was the first draft of this format, then the V60 ThinQ also sees an upgrade to that phone's camera unit.

This time round you'll get two rear cameras and a time of flight (ToF) sensor array. Those two lenses are a 64-megapixel main shooter, and a 13-megapixel wide angle lens, as is becoming standard for top-level phones. In terms of video, it'll be able to shoot in 8K resolution.

LG's also making some noise around the microphones it's using on the V60 ThinQ. One of the major letdowns of modern smartphone cameras is that they generally pair superb video quality with shoddy audio, but it's placed four on-board microphones on this handset to try to combat that issue. It also has a feature called Voice Bokeh, promising to focus in on your voice much like a portrait camera would on your face. It'll be interesting to see how these features bear up in the wild.

LG says the V60 ThinQ 5G will be available from next month in multiple countries, including those in North America and Europe. It hasn't yet detailed its price.