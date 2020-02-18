LG's new mid-range K61, K51S and K41S launched with a focus on cameras

LG has unveiled three new mid-range Android smartphones, bolstering its K-series lineup, with a focus on cameras and durable build across the range.

The three phones in question are the new K61, K51S and K41S which all feature 6.5-inch fullHD+ displays, but there is a subtle difference between them.

K61 (featured in the image up top) has a slightly wider 19.5:9 ratio display with hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, while the K51S (below) and K41S both feature narrower 20:9 displays. The former with a hole-punch cutout, and the latter with a small dewdrop notch in the centre.

All three phones feature a 4,000mAh battery plus DTS:X 3D surround sound when used with headphones, giving you a "realistic 7.1-channel experience" according to the manufacturer. They're also tested up to MIL-STD 810G for durability, so they should easily survive your everyday life.

The biggest difference between the phones is on the back, in form of the cameras.

K61 is the higher end device in the range and has 48-megapixel sensor in the primary camera, and is joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, as well as a 2-megapixel macro and 5-megapixel depth sensor.

It also has the highest RAM and storage capacity of the three with 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage with the ability to expand via microSD up to 2TB.

Moving on to the K51S: this model has a 32-megapixel primary camera alongside a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, plus both macro and depth sensor camera with 2-megapixel sensors. It has 3GB RAM and 64GB storage as standard.

The lowest spec model in the range - the K41S - has a 13-megapixel sensor joined by the same 5-megapixel depth sensor and depth/macro cameras of the K51S. It also has 3GB RAM, but only 32GB storage.

None of the phones will be available as 5G models, all three are 4G LTE.

LG hasn't said how much the phones will cost yet - and hasn't specified which regions will get which particular models of K-series phones - but they will start rolling out to market from the second quarter of this year in the Americas before being launched in a few markets in Europe and Asia.