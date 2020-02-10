LG might not be attending Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year, due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, but will still plough ahead with plans to release a flagship phone this spring. It's just unlikely to be the one you expected.

Traditionally, the Korean manufacturer updates its G-series handsets around springtime each year, with thoughts that an LG G9 could be on the immediate horizon.

However, it seems that plans have changed for 2020, with an LG V60 ThinQ tipped for release in the coming months, not the LG G9.

According to Twitter leakmeister Evan Blass, the V60 is "bumping" the G-series as the company's spring release this year. It will therefore be the company's flagship phone to go up against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20.

In addition, Blass posted an image reportedly grabbed from a "promotion video" that shows some of the features of the phone (which you can see above).

It will sport four microphones, one top, one bottom and two on the rear. There's not much mention of what they actually do.

There will also be a 5,000mAh battery, which you can see more clearly when you dramatically lighten the image.

You can also see, in this brighter version, three-lenses and what looks to be a Time-of-Flight sensor alongside the flash in the camera strip on the rear. This matches a previous leak that showed the rear shell of the device.

As for when we might see the LG V60 ThinQ in the flesh, we're not yet sure. It won't be at MWC 2020 though, so possibly a week or so afterwards - beginning of March perhaps?