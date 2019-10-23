LG G8X ThinQ with Dual Screen available from 1 November

LG has announced its G8X ThinQ smartphone with LG Dual Screen will go on sale on 1 November in the US, followed by other markets in the next few weeks.

The LG G8X ThinQ and the LG Dual Screen were first announced at IFA 2019, offering a different take on foldable smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X.

You get twice the screen real estate of a traditional smartphone with the Dual Screen module, but without the need for a foldable screen and you can take the accessory off when you just want a standard phone.

The LG G8X ThinQ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, supported by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. There is a 6.4-inch OLED display on the front with a tear-drop notch at the top and this screen size is matched by the Dual Screen module, which also has a second 2.1-inch external display for important information like battery life.

There's a dual camera on the rear of the G8X ThinQ, a 32-megapixel front camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. There's also a 4000mAh battery under the hood. The LG Dual Screen module is attached via USB Type-C and it features a 360-degree Freestop Hinge that allows it to flip back on itself, as well as lock in at any angle.

LG has said the LG G8X ThinQ and the LG Dual Screen will be coming to key markets including Brazil, Japan, Germany, Mexico, Spain and Turkey. There is currently no word on UK availability or pricing.