LG continues its push into two screen phones with the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen

LG has revisited the dual-screen add on it first showed at MWC 2019 and brought us this - the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen here at IFA 2019.

Both screens are 4.6-inches this time and the dual-screen attachment - it's a bit like a folio case - has a near-identical screen, save for the under-display fingerprint reader on the main G8X display. It connects to the main phone via USB-C, just like a battery case or similar.

It's certainly an interesting way of adding more screen real estate without the need for a foldable-style display and the resulting expense. This time, LG has also added a small 2.1-inch external display on the front so you can see basic information such as battery life or who is calling.

The case now has a new hinge, too, allowing for full 360-degree folding so you can fold the displays back on themselves, use it in a tent-style mode or have both screens flat open in the car or on the desk.

LG says that more of us are multitasking using our smartphones and that the average user session now involves four apps, with seven flicks between them.

In a briefing about the new handset, LG told us that it believes the G8X ThinQ “doesn’t have these gimmicks that other manufacturers have”, clearly referring to the foldable handsets being introduced to the market in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X.

The G8X is, once again, based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 platform and comes with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. It's a 4G handset, in case you were wondering. The front camera is a whopping 32 megapixels, while the rear cameras have a new AI Action Shot mode for taking pictures of moving people.