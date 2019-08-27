LG confirms new Dual Screen phones will launch at IFA

LG has confirmed that it will be introducing new phones that support its Dual Screen tech during IFA 2019.

The trade show in Germany will play host to LG's annual press conference on 6 September, where the company will unveil a new handset or two. And, in a press release about the adoption of Chrome-based web browser Whale, it officially discussed its Dual Screen plans.

"Plans for more devices that support LG Dual Screen are on the horizon, starting with IFA Berlin, where LG will unveil its newest phones that support the LG Dual Screen and come with Naver Whale preinstalled," it said.

A couple of videos had already pointed towards a Dual Screen announcement, but this is the first mention from LG that new handsets will be compatible.

LG Dual Screen originally launched with the LG V50 ThinQ 5G. It essentially comprises a case with a second display so, instead of a fully-folding phone, you get two screens to play with.

It can be used for different functions, including as a game pad, or just to extend your existing display.

It is believed that the company will unveil a successor to the V50 ThinQ during IFA - currently being touted as the LG V60 ThinQ.