LG K50S and K40S mid-range smartphones announced ahead of September launch

LG has announced the new mid-range K50S and K40S smartphones, both of which will be unveiled at consumer electronics show IFA in Berlin, in September.

The LG K50S is the more impressive of the two devices in terms of specifications, offering a 6.5-inch 19.5:9 aspect ratio HD+ FullVision display, a triple rear camera and a 4000mAh battery.

The rear camera is comprised of a 13-megapixel main sensor with PDAF, a 5-megapixel super-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while the front also sports a 13-megapixel lens in a tear drop notch. There's 3GB of RAM supporting the octa-core processor, 32GB of internal storage and microSD for storage expansion up to 2TB.

The LG K40S meanwhile, has a 6.1-inch 19.5:9 aspect ratio HD+ FullVision display, coupled with a dual rear camera and a 3500mAh battery. It has the same camera specifications as the K50S but it misses out on the depth sensor.

Both mid-range LG smartphones will launch on Android 9.0 and they both come in Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue. They are also both MIL-STD-810 drop tested, they both have a Google Assistant button and they both have a physical fingerprint sensor on the rear.

Pricing has yet to be announced but the LG K50S and LG K40S will be available in Europe, Latin America and Asia from October.