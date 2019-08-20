LG dual screen phone officially teased again in video

LG typically reveals what it is going to announce at a show like IFA before the event itself takes place and while it has yet to officially confirm anything, it has released another teaser video for a foldable device.

Now don't get too excited just yet because while the company has filed various patents for a foldable smartphone, it looks like one of the devices it will launch at IFA will follow in the footsteps of the LG V50 ThinQ and its dual screen accessory.

We saw a teaser video at the beginning of August presenting a smartphone showing two screens, along with a third, smaller screen that appeared when the main screens folded and the second teaser video shows similar.

The latest 15-second video shows a 180-degree timer followed by two screens that say "Dual, the Better" when they open next to each other. The screens then close to reveal a third smaller screen like the first teaser video.

As LG has used the word "Dual", we're expecting an evolution of the dual screen accessory that launched alongside the LG V50 ThinQ at Mobile World Congress.

There's been talk of a LG G8x destined for IFA, but it isn't clear whether that's in addition to this multi-display accessory, or whether the accessory works with that device. We'll keep you posted when we hear more.