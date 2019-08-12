LG still makes phones, believe it or not, and it has a new one ready to be rolled out in the next month or so, as evident by a fresh leak.

The company's G8 flagship from last year offered users a few authentication methods, including a rear fingerprint reader, a 3D time-of-flight camera for face scanning, and a “palm scanning” feature. Now, its successor, thought to be called the LG G8x, could be revealed next month at the annual IFA show in Germany, and it'll supposedly feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, according to leaked renders shared by OnLeaks.

Here comes your very first look at upcoming #LG phone which I assume will be launched as new G Series model (maybe the recently trademarked #LGG8x). 360 video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/VlvDvhhG1b pic.twitter.com/7AJ2fDt1Sf — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) August 10, 2019

The renders show a small teardrop-style notch and no rear fingerprint sensor, all of which suggests LG is ditching the front-facing scanner system for an in-display reader. The renders further indicate there's a traditional speaker at the top, rather than LG’s Crystal Sound OLED speaker setup. But keep in mind these renders are based on leaked CAD files; they're not "official" press images from LG itself.

In other words, even though OnLeaks has a good record here, you should take its leak with a grain of salt. If you need more proof the G8X is coming, however, Android Central has claimed it’ll feature the same Snapdragon 855 chipset.

LG usually announces everything before anyone arrives at IFA 2019, so we'll have a good idea of what the company is showcasing out in Berlin by the end of August. For now, however, nothing is confirmed, though the company's event teaser did show a dual-screen foldable device.