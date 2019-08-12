  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. LG phone news

LG G8x flagship with possible in-display sensor leaks out ahead of IFA

|
OnLeaks LG G8x flagship with possible in-display sensor leaks out ahead of IFA
Best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals August 2019: 30GB for £30/m on EE
Best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals August 2019: 30GB for £30/m on EE

LG still makes phones, believe it or not, and it has a new one ready to be rolled out in the next month or so, as evident by a fresh leak.

The company's G8 flagship from last year offered users a few authentication methods, including a rear fingerprint reader, a 3D time-of-flight camera for face scanning, and a “palm scanning” feature. Now, its successor, thought to be called the LG G8x, could be revealed next month at the annual IFA show in Germany, and it'll supposedly feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, according to leaked renders shared by OnLeaks.

The renders show a small teardrop-style notch and no rear fingerprint sensor, all of which suggests LG is ditching the front-facing scanner system for an in-display reader. The renders further indicate there's a traditional speaker at the top, rather than LG’s Crystal Sound OLED speaker setup. But keep in mind these renders are based on leaked CAD files; they're not "official" press images from LG itself.

In other words, even though OnLeaks has a good record here, you should take its leak with a grain of salt. If you need more proof the G8X is coming, however, Android Central has claimed it’ll feature the same Snapdragon 855 chipset.

LG usually announces everything before anyone arrives at IFA 2019, so we'll have a good idea of what the company is showcasing out in Berlin by the end of August. For now, however, nothing is confirmed, though the company's event teaser did show a dual-screen foldable device.

PopularIn Phones
Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro release date, specs, features and rumours
It looks like the Huawei Mate 30 will be with us in mid-September
What does Huawei's trade ban mean for your Huawei or Honor phone?
Huawei's Richard Yu: HarmonyOS could be used on smartphones, but we want to continue with Android
IFA 2019: Dates, launches and what to expect from the show
LG G8x flagship with possible in-display sensor leaks out ahead of IFA