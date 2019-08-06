LG teases a new foldable phone for a 6 September reveal

It looks like LG will show off a new foldable device at IFA 2019 - and it'll have a small front display as well as dual displays inside.

The company's press conference tease shows a dual-screen foldable device with an 8-bit style game showcasing a stylised route map to the show in Berlin. That much is similar to the second screen attachment available for the LG V50 ThinQ But the interesting part is that the teased model adds an external outer display. However, it looks to be for key information only - the teaser video below only shows the time and date of LG's IFA press conference.

It certainly doesn't look to be as big as the 4.6-inch display on Samsung's Galaxy Fold but of course, the actual device could be somewhat different than the tease.

We knew LG was planning on releasing a fully-foldable handset, but we didn't expect one this year - largely because LG itself said it would probably be in 2020 instead. However, it could be that the pace of the market means that LG feels it needs to reveal soon, even if the actual device isn't released until 2020. We'd expect the new LG foldable to be a 5G-capable device.

A new render from LetsGoDigital also points toward another new LG device incoming, which also might be shown off at IFA. The render, made from patent specs, shows a punch hole camera plus other sensors in the middle of the top of the display.