  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. LG phone news

LG Pay: Which phones and US banks support the contactless payments system?

|
Pocket-lint LG Pay: Which phones and US banks support the contactless payments system?
The best SIM only deals for July 2019: £80 cashback and unlimited data for £23/m on Vodafone
The best SIM only deals for July 2019: £80 cashback and unlimited data for £23/m on Vodafone

LG Pay is here. The Korean brand's contactless payments system arrives in the USA.

Well, it's here if you own an LG G8 ThinQ flagship, as this is the only handset with support now that the service has launched.

There's good news, however, as the following devices will also be supported in the near future:

The payments system is similar to Samsung Pay, being compatible with NFC and magnetic stripe terminals (WMC), where available. Not all retailers and stores offer such systems, however, so there's not 100 per cent reach for this setup. The majority of Visa and MasterCard locations will be compatible, though.

You'll also need a banking provider that supports the system. At present that includes the following:

  • Chase
  • PNC Bank
  • US Bank
  • Regions Bank
  • State Employees' Credit Union (North Carolina)
  • Virginia Credit Union

So why use LG Pay rather than Google Pay or another payments system? The digital wallet system allows for LG Perks, meaning real money can be earned and redeemed anywhere that accepts Visa. However, leave your perks hanging for more than six months and you may be subject to a monthly fee, according to the terms and conditions.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections LG Phones
PopularIn Phones
Google Pixel 4 specs, release date, news and rumours
Next year's iPhones might get a display that's twice as fast
Google Pixel 4 screen panels suggest both devices will have top bezel packed with sensors
Android will soon give you more control over your wireless earbuds
Best gaming phone 2019: The best gaming handsets you can buy
Best Huawei P30 deals in July 2019: Free Huawei Watch GT (worth £179.99), unlimited data for £32/m on Vodafone