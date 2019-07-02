  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. LG phone news

LG G8S ThinQ with triple rear camera, Air Motion gestures and SD855 going on sale this month

|
LG LG G8S ThinQ with triple rear camera, Air Motion gestures and SD855 going on sale this month
Best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals June 2019: 30GB for £30/m on EE
Best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals June 2019: 30GB for £30/m on EE

LG announced the G8 ThinQ at Mobile World Congress in February, alongside the 5G LG V50 ThinQ but it also made a passing reference to the LG G8S ThinQ. 

The LG G8S ThinQ features similar specifications to the standard G8 ThinQ but it adds a third camera to the rear of the device compared to the LG G8 ThinQ, as well as a 'Z camera' with Time-of-Flight technology to the front. It also offers a nicer design overall.

During Mobile World Congress, LG didn't offer details on when the 'S' model might be available, but the company has now said it will be coming to select markets in Europe, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East starting in July.

The LG G8S ThinQ runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, supported with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 3550mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 on board. It features a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 2248 x 1080 resolution and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. By comparison, the LG G8 ThinQ has a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 3120 x 1440 resolution, making it sharper than the 'S' model. 

The G8S ThinQ's triple rear camera is made up of a 13-megapixel Super Wide sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, a 12-megapixel standard sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with an aperture of f/2.6. The standard model doesn't offer the telephoto lens.

On the front, the G8S ThinQ's dual camera is comprised of an 8-megapixel standard sensor with an aperture of f/1.9 and a ToF camera.

Like the LG G8 ThinQ, the G8S ThinQ will offer Hand ID and Face Unlock in terms of biometrics, as well as a physical fingerprint sensor on the rear. It will also support the Air Motion gesture controls that the standard model offers.

Pricing and specific market details are expected to be announced locally so we will let you know when we hear more. The LG G8S ThinQ will come in Mirror Black, Mirror Teal, and Mirror White colours.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections LG Phones
PopularIn Phones
Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro release date, specs, features and rumours
What does Huawei's trade ban mean for your Huawei or Honor phone?
Three outlines 5G home broadband plans, aims to take traditional cabled services head-on
Huawei European president: We're committed to customers, innovation and Android
Confirmed: Huawei Mate 20 X 5G to be available in the UK before the end of July
BT joins the 5G party, will launch in 16 cities this autumn