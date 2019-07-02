LG announced the G8 ThinQ at Mobile World Congress in February, alongside the 5G LG V50 ThinQ but it also made a passing reference to the LG G8S ThinQ.

The LG G8S ThinQ features similar specifications to the standard G8 ThinQ but it adds a third camera to the rear of the device compared to the LG G8 ThinQ, as well as a 'Z camera' with Time-of-Flight technology to the front. It also offers a nicer design overall.

During Mobile World Congress, LG didn't offer details on when the 'S' model might be available, but the company has now said it will be coming to select markets in Europe, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East starting in July.

The LG G8S ThinQ runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, supported with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 3550mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 on board. It features a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 2248 x 1080 resolution and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. By comparison, the LG G8 ThinQ has a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 3120 x 1440 resolution, making it sharper than the 'S' model.

The G8S ThinQ's triple rear camera is made up of a 13-megapixel Super Wide sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, a 12-megapixel standard sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with an aperture of f/2.6. The standard model doesn't offer the telephoto lens.

On the front, the G8S ThinQ's dual camera is comprised of an 8-megapixel standard sensor with an aperture of f/1.9 and a ToF camera.

Like the LG G8 ThinQ, the G8S ThinQ will offer Hand ID and Face Unlock in terms of biometrics, as well as a physical fingerprint sensor on the rear. It will also support the Air Motion gesture controls that the standard model offers.

Pricing and specific market details are expected to be announced locally so we will let you know when we hear more. The LG G8S ThinQ will come in Mirror Black, Mirror Teal, and Mirror White colours.