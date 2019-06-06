  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. LG phone news

LG W triple-camera smartphone teased, but only heading to one region it seems

|
LG / Amazon LG W triple-camera smartphone teased, but only heading to one region it seems
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for May 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for May 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2

- Pre-notification page live on Amazon India

LG is soon to fully unveil a new smartphone with a triple-camera unit on the rear and waterdrop notch, but it looks like it will be released in India only.

That will be great news to people in the region, however, as the LG W Series actually looks quite tasty for the money - reported to be INR 10,000, the equivalent of £114.

LG / AmazonLG W triple-camera smartphone teased but only heading to one region it seems image 2

There are few specifications listed on the W's notification/pre-order page on Amazon India, but the camera features are detailed. Its three lenses will be capable of wide-angle photography, low light shooting and will offer a portrait mode, like many premium phones these days.

The handset will come in three "futuristic" colours, that look to be blue, green and black, but with a red circle around one of the rear lenses.

You will also be able to "customise" the notch "on display for your everyday moods". We're not entirely sure what that means, although we'll take a guess that you can choose to black-out a part of the screen to hide the central waterdrop notch if you like.

LG / AmazonLG W triple-camera smartphone teased but only heading to one region it seems image 3

Although Amazon hasn't included a release date in its listing, Indian website MySmartPrice claims that it will be available from the "end of this month".

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections LG Phones
PopularIn Phones
What is Apple Pay, how does it work, and how do you set it up?
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G benchmark suggests Qualcomm SD855 and 12GB RAM
Roaming charges after Brexit: What will happen to free roaming?
Xiaomi is bringing another Mi 9 version to the UK - but it might not be what you think
LG W triple-camera smartphone teased, but only heading to one region it seems
The latest feature on Apple's chopping block? 3D Touch, apparently