LG is soon to fully unveil a new smartphone with a triple-camera unit on the rear and waterdrop notch, but it looks like it will be released in India only.

That will be great news to people in the region, however, as the LG W Series actually looks quite tasty for the money - reported to be INR 10,000, the equivalent of £114.

There are few specifications listed on the W's notification/pre-order page on Amazon India, but the camera features are detailed. Its three lenses will be capable of wide-angle photography, low light shooting and will offer a portrait mode, like many premium phones these days.

The handset will come in three "futuristic" colours, that look to be blue, green and black, but with a red circle around one of the rear lenses.

You will also be able to "customise" the notch "on display for your everyday moods". We're not entirely sure what that means, although we'll take a guess that you can choose to black-out a part of the screen to hide the central waterdrop notch if you like.

Although Amazon hasn't included a release date in its listing, Indian website MySmartPrice claims that it will be available from the "end of this month".