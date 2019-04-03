  1. Home
LG's foldable phone will look like this, according to new patent

LG's foldable phone will look like this, according to new patent
- Patent filed with USPTO in July 2018

- Further evidence that LG foldable phone will be clamshell

Although early reports suggested LG would unveil its first foldable phone at Mobile World Congress in February, it never materialised. We got the LG G8 ThinQ instead, which is a very fine phone but the only way it will fold is if you take a sledgehammer to it.

But even though it didn't make an appearance at the world's largest mobile communications show doesn't mean it's not still coming. Indeed, a new LG patent has been spotted online that not only reinforces that fact, it reveals more about the design and form factor.

Found by Dutch website LetsGoDigital - which also created its own renders based on the ideas in the patent - the document filed with the USPTO shows actual photos of a bendable display, along with schematics of how the "foldable plate" works.

LG / USPTOLg’s Foldable Phone Will Look Like This According To New Patent image 3

This, combined with an earlier patent, lends further weight to the thought that the LG foldable phone will sport a clamshell design. The screen will be on the inside and able to fold in half to make an easily pocketable device.

According to LetsGoDigital, the display will have a "bending radius of 2.5R".

LetsGoDigitalLG’s foldable phone will look like this according to new patent image 2

In many ways, it reminds us of the much-talked about Motorola Razr reboot, although we don't yet know whether LG will also include a secondary screen on the outside.

As we learn more, we'll ensure to let you know.

