LG G8 said to debut at MWC 2019, with 5G phone after

LG will concentrate on the LG G8 as its next handset, not a new 5G phone as previously reported.

The LG G8 is therefore tipped to be the main focus of LG's activity during Mobile World Congress at the end of February.

Its first 5G handset will come soon after, according to a report written by Korean news source Electronic Times.

It will not be part of the LG G series flagship phones, but something new: "LG Electronics is not discussing the 5G smartphone as a G-series, but a new brand is being discussed," a "senior official" of the company is quoted as saying.

The LG G8 will be a 4G phone and an alleged device timetable, posted in Korean, suggests that it will be launched at Mobile World Congress at the end of February to be available in March. It will feature a "3D camera" and waterdrop notch.

The 5G device will follow soon after, towards the end of March or during April.

Before both, LG is said to be releasing a low to mid-range phone, the LG Q9. That will have a 6.1-inch display and run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. It will have 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 3,000mAh battery.

It is planned for January although we're not yet sure on availability. It might just be for Korea initially.