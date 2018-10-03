LG has officially announced its new smartphone, the LG V40 ThinQ, after previously confirming the device's existence and that it is coming.

The main thing you need to know about this phone is that it packs three rear cameras, which can work together, as well as two front-facing cameras. It also boasts a huge 6.4-inch OLED screen. LG is clearly trying to rival the big hitters here, like Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone XS Max.

Starting with the cameras, since those are the primary draw, you'll find on the rear a standard f/1.5 12-megapixel camera with 1.4μm pixels that are 40 per cent larger than the G7 ThinQ. There's also a super-wide-angle f/1.9 16-megapixel camera with 107-degree field of view (same as the G7 ThinQ) and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto/portrait camera with 2x optical zoom over the standard lens.

These cameras can work together to show you a "triple preview" - or a live preview of a shot - from all three sensors, so you can pick the best one. Or, you can do a "triple shot" to capture an image from all three with a single press. It'll save a GIF of the transition and each shot. Also, like the G7 ThinQ, the V40 ThinQ has AI camera technology for auto focusing, adjusting saturation, shutter speed, and more.

LG has included new lighting effects, too, such as “natural, studio, contour, stage, stage mono". And, yes, the V40 ThinQ has Google Lens functionality, as well as a dedicated Google Assistant hardware button on the phone. Next up, on the front side, LG has added standard 8-megapixel and wide-angle 5-megapixel selfie cameras. So, there you have it. Five cameras. Lots of photography options.

The next most interesting bit about the V40 ThinQ is the 6.4-inch OLED panel. It has a notch, obviously. And it maxes out between 500 and 600 nits, so it doesn't have the “super bright” mode found on the G7 ThinQ. Other stand-out features include LG’s signature 32-bit quad Quad DAC and “boombox” speaker from the G7 ThinQ, a Snapdragon 845 with 6GB RAM, and 64GB storage (expandable with microSD).

It also has a headphone jack, IP68 water and dust resistance, Qi wireless charging, and a 3,300mAh battery. Unfortunately, out of the box, this phone comes running Android Oreo, and there's no word on when it or even G7 ThinQ will be upgraded to Android 9 Pie.

If any of this interests you, the V40 ThinQ will cost between $900 and $980 when it’s released in the US on 18 October in the above colours. Verizon will offer it for $980. AT&T will sell it for $950. T-Mobile is going with $920. Sprint will do $960. And US Cellular settled on $900.