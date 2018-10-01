LG V40 ThinQ "penta" camera lenses explained

As part of its teaser video release last week, LG heavily promoted its five camera system for the LG V40 ThinQ under the tagline "penta".

However, as we explained at the time, unlike the Nokia 9 which is thought to have a "penta" camera on the rear made up of five lenses, LG refers to the V40 ThinQ as "penta" because it has five lenses in total: three on the rear, two on the front.

That has now been confirmed, with @evleaks posting images of the two cameras and their lens explanations.

About those five cameras on the LG V40 ThinQ... pic.twitter.com/DzC9aJnlFT — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 1, 2018

The rear three-camera system is made up of a standard lens on the right of the horizontal array (shown vertically in the images). Then there is a super wide-angle lens in the middle and a telephoto zoom on the left-hand side.

The front-facing selfie camera is made up of a standard lens on the left, with a wide-angle lens on the right.

There is no official word yet on facial recognition being available as part of the front camera system. We'd be surprised if not, however.

The camera hardware will be boosted by LG's ThinQ AI technology, which automatically adjusts settings based on the subject in a photo. It will intelligently assess the scene to give you the optimal end results - much like the system already in operation on the LG G7.

You'll find out more during the LG V40 ThinQ launch event this Wednesday, 3 October.